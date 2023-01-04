No. 15 Indiana visits Iowa after Murray’s 32-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers after Kris Murray scored 32 points in Iowa’s 83-79 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hawkeyes are 6-2 on their home court. Iowa has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Hoosiers are 1-1 in conference matchups. Indiana averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Big Ten, paced by Xavier Johnson with 4.9.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 16.4 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.