No. 15 Auburn hosts Toussaint and West Virginia

Auburn Tigers (16-4, 6-2 SEC) at West Virginia Mountaineers (12-8, 2-6 Big 12)

Morgantown, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts the No. 15 Auburn Tigers after Joe Toussaint scored 22 points in West Virginia’s 76-61 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-3 at home. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 77.0 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 away from home. Auburn ranks eighth in the SEC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is averaging 13.1 points for the Mountaineers. Tre Mitchell is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

