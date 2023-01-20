No. 14 TCU visits No. 2 Kansas following Wilson’s 38-point performance

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas hosts the No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs after Jalen Wilson scored 38 points in Kansas’ 83-82 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Jayhawks have gone 10-0 at home. Kansas has a 14-2 record against teams above .500.

The Horned Frogs are 3-3 in Big 12 play. TCU averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Jayhawks and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gradey Dick averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 20.8 points and 8.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas.

Mike Miles is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 79.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

