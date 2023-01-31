No. 14 Marquette hosts Villanova following Whitmore’s 21-point game

Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East) Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 9-2 Big East)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits the No. 14 Marquette Golden Eagles after Cam Whitmore scored 21 points in Villanova’s 70-65 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Golden Eagles are 11-1 on their home court. Marquette ranks seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in conference matchups. Villanova has a 6-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oso Ighodaro is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Kam Jones is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Caleb Daniels is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

