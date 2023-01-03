No. 12 Miami visits Georgia Tech following Kelly’s 20-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes after Miles Kelly scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 74-56 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-2 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0 against ACC opponents. Miami ranks third in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Isaiah Wong averaging 4.4.

The Yellow Jackets and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Franklin is averaging 8.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Wong is averaging 17.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

