No. 12 Miami hosts Kelly and Georgia Tech

Miami Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (13-1, 4-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Tech -6; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes after Miles Kelly scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 74-56 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-2 in home games. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Javon Franklin leads the Yellow Jackets with 6.2 boards.

The Hurricanes are 4-0 against ACC opponents. Miami is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deivon Smith is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kelly is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Isaiah Wong is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.