No. 11 Kansas State faces No. 17 TCU following Nowell’s 20-point showing

Kansas State Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2…

Kansas State Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (13-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kansas State visits the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs after Markquis Nowell scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 65-57 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Horned Frogs have gone 8-2 in home games. TCU leads the Big 12 averaging 40.8 points in the paint. Mike Miles leads the Horned Frogs with 8.2.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is 12-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles O’Bannon Jr. averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Miles is averaging 19.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for TCU.

Keyontae Johnson is shooting 57.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

