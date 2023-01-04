No. 10 UCLA plays USC in conference matchup

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA takes on USC in a matchup of Pac-12 teams.

The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trojans are 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

The Bruins and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Drew Peterson is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 78.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

