No. 10 UCLA Bruins play the USC Trojans on 10-game win streak

USC Trojans (11-4, 3-1 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 UCLA heads into a matchup against USC as winners of 10 consecutive games.

The Bruins are 8-0 in home games. UCLA is 11-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans have gone 3-1 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.0.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bruins. Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.1 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 78.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

