No. 10 Texas takes on Texas Tech in conference showdown

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Texas Longhorns (14-2, 3-1 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Obanor and the Texas Tech Red Raiders visit Marcus Carr and the No. 10 Texas Longhorns in Big 12 action.

The Longhorns have gone 10-1 in home games. Texas ranks fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Timmy Allen paces the Longhorns with 5.7 boards.

The Red Raiders are 0-4 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Longhorns and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carr is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas.

De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 83.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

