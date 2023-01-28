No. 1 Purdue faces Michigan State, looks for 8th straight victory

Michigan State Spartans (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:15 p.m.…

Michigan State Spartans (14-7, 6-4 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue heads into a matchup against Michigan State as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Boilermakers have gone 9-1 in home games. Purdue has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State has a 6-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 13 points. Zach Edey is shooting 62.6% and averaging 20.8 points over the past 10 games for Purdue.

Tyson Walker is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 69.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

