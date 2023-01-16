BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
No. 1 Houston visits Tulane following Sasser’s 31-point showing

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 3:43 AM

Houston Cougars (17-1, 5-0 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-5, 5-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston visits the Tulane Green Wave after Marcus Sasser scored 31 points in Houston’s 83-77 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Green Wave are 8-1 on their home court. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Cross averaging 5.5.

The Cougars are 5-0 in conference play. Houston is third in the AAC shooting 34.8% from downtown. Ryan Elvin leads the Cougars shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Green Wave and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.2 points and 2.2 steals for the Green Wave. Jalen Cook is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

Jamal Shead is averaging 8.2 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Sasser is averaging 16.6 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

