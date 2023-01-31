Nkamhoua and No. 2 Tennessee host Florida

Tennessee Volunteers (18-3, 7-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-9, 5-3 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Tennessee Volunteers (18-3, 7-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-9, 5-3 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Tennessee visits the Florida Gators after Olivier Nkamhoua scored 27 points in Tennessee’s 82-71 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Gators have gone 7-3 at home. Florida is ninth in the SEC scoring 71.7 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Volunteers are 7-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Zakai Zeigler with 5.1.

The Gators and Volunteers match up Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 14.9 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Florida.

Santiago Vescovi is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Volunteers. Zeigler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 75.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.