NJIT hosts Gibson and Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (5-10, 1-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 1-1 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (5-10, 1-1 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-11, 1-1 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton faces the NJIT Highlanders after Miles Gibson scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 68-50 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders are 2-4 in home games. NJIT is fourth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Bearcats are 1-1 in America East play. Binghamton is sixth in the America East allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Highlanders and Bearcats match up Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.1 points. Miles Coleman is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Jacob Falko is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Bearcats. Gibson is averaging 10.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.