Nicholls State hosts Northwestern State after Black’s 24-point game

Northwestern State Demons (10-7, 2-2 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-9, 2-2 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Ja’Monta Black scored 24 points in Northwestern State’s 89-75 victory over the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels have gone 5-0 at home. Nicholls State is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Emanuel Littles leads the Colonels with 8.0 boards.

The Demons have gone 2-2 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Demarcus Sharp is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.6 points for the Demons. Black is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

