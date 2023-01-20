Nicholas, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs square off against the Winthrop Eagles

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-12, 3-4 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-11, 3-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-12, 3-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop in Big South action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 at home. Winthrop has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-4 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is averaging 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anthony Selden is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

