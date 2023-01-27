Niagara takes on Manhattan after Thomasson’s 20-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -6; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts the Manhattan Jaspers after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara’s 59-57 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Purple Eagles are 5-2 in home games. Niagara has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers are 4-5 in MAAC play. Manhattan ranks fourth in the MAAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson is averaging 18.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Anthony Nelson is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Jaspers. Josh Roberts is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.