NHL All-Star Games Rosters

Saturday, Feb. 4 at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise, Fla. (All-Star appearances in parentheses) 3-on-3 three-game tournament format 11 players per division (nine skaters and two goalies) Remaining players selected by fan vote East Atlantic Division

F Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay (4th)

F Dylan Larkin, Detroit (3rd)

F Mitchell Marner, Toronto (2nd)

F Nick Suzuki, Montreal (2nd)

F Tage Thompson, Buffalo (1st)

F Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa (3rd)

F Matthew Tkachuk, Florida (2nd)

G Linus Ullmark, Boston (1st)

Metropolitan Division

F Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh (5th)

F Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus(7th)

F Kevin Hayes, Philadelphia (1st)

F Jack Hughes, New Jersey (2nd)

F Brock Nelson, N.Y. Islanders (1st)

F Alex Ovechkin, Washington (8th)

F Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina (1st)

G Igor Shesterkin, N.Y. Rangers (1st)

West Central Division

F Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota (2nd)

F Clayton Keller, Arizona (3rd)

F Jason Robertson, Dallas (1st)

F Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis (4th)

D Seth Jones, Chicago (4th)

D Cale Makar, Colorado (2nd)

D Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg (1st)

G Juuse Saros, Nashville (2nd)

Pacific Division

F Matty Beniers, Seattle (1st)

F Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles (1st)

F Nazem Kadri, Calgary (2nd)

F Connor McDavid, Edmonton (6th)

F Elias Pettersson, Vancouver (3rd)

F Troy Terry, Anaheim (2nd)

D Erik Karlsson, San Jose (7th)

G Logan Thompson, Vegas (1st)

