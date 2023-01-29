NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday NFC Conference Championship SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES…

Sunday NFC Conference Championship

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, TE Ross Dwelley, DL Drake Jackson, OL Nick Zakelj, CB Ambry Thomas. PHILADELPHIA: QB Ian Book, CB Josiah Scott, RB Trey Sermon, S Anthony Harris, LB Kyron Johnson, OL Josh Sills.

