NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 15, 2023, 8:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: QB Lamar Jackson, DB Brandon Stephens, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Damarion Williams, OL Trystan Colon, WR Binjimen Victor, TE Charlie Kolar. CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, LB Keandre Jones, OG Alex Cappa, DE Raymond Johnson, TE Devin Asiasi, DE Jeff Gunter.

