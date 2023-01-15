NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: QB Lamar…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

BALTIMORE RAVENS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BALTIMORE: QB Lamar Jackson, DB Brandon Stephens, RB Kenyan Drake, CB Damarion Williams, OL Trystan Colon, WR Binjimen Victor, TE Charlie Kolar. CINCINNATI: RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, LB Keandre Jones, OG Alex Cappa, DE Raymond Johnson, TE Devin Asiasi, DE Jeff Gunter.

