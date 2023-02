NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Sunday NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

NEW YORK GIANTS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — NEW YORK GIANTS: CB Rodarius Williams, RB Jashaun Corbin, LB Micah McFadden, G Wyatt Davis, G Jack Anderson, WR Kalil Pimpleton, DT Henry Mondeaux. MINNESOTA: CB Dantzler, RB Chandler, OLB Vilain, DL Otomewo, DL Blacklock.

