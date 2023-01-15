BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 15, 2023, 11:32 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Sunday

MIAMI DOLPHINS at BUFFALO BILLS — MIAMI: QB Tua Tagovailoa, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB Raheem Mostert, T Kendall Lamm, OL Brandon Shell, OL Liam Eichenberg, TE Tanner Conner. BUFFALO: WR Isaiah McKenzie, CB Christian Benford, OL Ike Boettger, DT Jordan Phillips, S Jared Mayden, LB Baylon Spector, TE Tommy Sweeney.

