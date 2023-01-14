BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:58 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Wild Card Games
Saturday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, DB JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

