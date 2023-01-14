NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Wild Card Games Saturday LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Wild Card Games Saturday

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: QB Easton Stick, DB JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Stone Smartt, T Storm Norton, WR Mike Williams, DL Tyeler Davison. JACKSONVILLE: WR Kendric Pryor, CB Montaric Brown, CB Gregory Junior, OLB De’Shaan Dixon, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter.

