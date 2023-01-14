BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » NFL Inactive Report

NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Wild Card Games
Saturday

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: WR Penny Hart, CB Artie Burns, CB Xavier Crawford, LB Joshua Onujiogu, LB Vi Jones, G Phil Hayne, RB Tony Jones Jr. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, RB Tyrion Davis-Price, OL Nick Zakelj, TE Ross Dwelley, RB Tevin Coleman, CB Ambry Thomas, DE Drake Jackson.

<

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up