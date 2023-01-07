NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Saturday KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS…

Saturday

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, K Matthew Wright, WR Mecole Hardman, WR Skyy Moore, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring. LAS VEGAS: QB Derek Carr, WR Chris Lacy, RB Brittain Brown, G Netane Muti, LB Darien Butler, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower.

