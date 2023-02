NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Monday BUFFALO BILLS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BUFFALO: CB Xavier…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Monday

BUFFALO BILLS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — BUFFALO: CB Xavier Rhodes, LB Baylon Spector, OL Justin Murray, OL Alec Anderson, S Dean Marlowe, OL Ike Boettger, TE Tommy Sweeney. CINCINNATI: QB Jake Browning, HB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, G Jackson Carman, DE Sam Hubbard, DT Jay Tufele.

