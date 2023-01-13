New Mexico State plays UT Arlington, aims to stop home losing streak

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-13, 0-5 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 0-5 WAC) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9…

UT Arlington Mavericks (5-13, 0-5 WAC) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 0-5 WAC)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State aims to break its four-game home losing streak with a win against UT Arlington.

The Aggies are 4-3 in home games. New Mexico State is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 0-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

The Aggies and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Peake is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging nine points and 1.5 blocks. Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

Shemar Wilson is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kyron Gibson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.