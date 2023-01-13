New Mexico plays No. 23 San Diego State following Mashburn’s 24-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (15-2, 2-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 4-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (15-2, 2-2 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (13-3, 4-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the No. 23 San Diego State Aztecs after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico’s 82-75 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Aztecs have gone 9-0 at home. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC with 13.9 assists per game led by Darrion Trammell averaging 3.8.

The Lobos are 2-2 in MWC play. New Mexico is the top team in the MWC with 37.4 points per game in the paint led by Morris Udeze averaging 11.6.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 13.5 points. Trammell is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Mashburn is averaging 17.9 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.