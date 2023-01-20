New Hampshire visits UMBC after Daniels’ 25-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-9, 3-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-7, 3-2 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-9, 3-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (13-7, 3-2 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire faces the UMBC Retrievers after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 25 points in New Hampshire’s 87-81 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Retrievers are 9-2 in home games. UMBC is third in the America East scoring 77.7 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are 3-2 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East scoring 67.1 points per game and is shooting 40.3%.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Colton Lawrence is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for UMBC.

Daniels is averaging 15.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Nick Johnson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

