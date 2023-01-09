Nevada visits San Diego State after Butler’s 23-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-3, 3-0 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Lamont Butler scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 80-75 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs have gone 8-0 at home. San Diego State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 13-2 against opponents over .500.

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrion Trammell is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17 points for the Wolf Pack. Nick Davidson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

