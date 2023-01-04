Nevada hosts Colorado State following Stevens’ 24-point performance

Colorado State Rams (8-7, 0-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-3, 2-0 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (8-7, 0-2 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (12-3, 2-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the Nevada Wolf Pack after Isaiah Stevens scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 78-70 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Wolf Pack are 7-0 in home games. Nevada averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Rams are 0-2 in MWC play. Colorado State scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is shooting 39.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Stevens is scoring 18.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 14.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.