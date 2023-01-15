Nets’ Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons missed the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-102 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons missed the Brooklyn Nets’ 112-102 loss the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, though will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.

The Nets announced shortly before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.”

Coach Jacque Vaughn said after the game that Simmons complained of tightness during warmups and the decision was made to scratch him.

Vaughn said an MRI exam has not been scheduled and that Simmons will join the Nets on their five-game road trip which begins Tuesday in San Antonio.

“Hopefully it’s only one game,” Vaughn said.

Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five with left knee soreness, four with an upper lateral calf strain, and one with knee-and-calf injury management.

Simmons is coming off a 13-assist, nine-rebound performance in the Nets’ 109-98 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Boston on Wednesday night. However, he was held scoreless on 0-for-3 shooting from the field in 26 minutes.

He missed all of last season and had surgery in the summer to repair a herniated disk. Simmons is averaging 7.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in 27.2 minutes per game. His season high is 22 points against Memphis on Nov. 20.

