Neskovic puts up 24 in Dartmouth’s 81-77 win over Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Dusan Neskovic had 24 points in Dartmouth’s 81-77 win over Yale on Friday night.

Neskovic had six rebounds for the Big Green (5-11, 1-1 Ivy League). Ryan Cornish was 6 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 18 points. Dame Adelekun recorded 13 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. The Big Green broke a six-game skid.

The Bulldogs (10-5, 0-2) were led in scoring by Matt Knowling, who finished with 17 points. Bez Mbeng added 15 points for Yale. August Mahoney also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Dartmouth visits Brown while Yale hosts Harvard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

