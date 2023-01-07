Neskovic and Dartmouth host Brown

Dartmouth Big Green (5-11, 1-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-8, 0-2 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (5-11, 1-1 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (7-8, 0-2 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brown -8.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays the Brown Bears after Dusan Neskovic scored 24 points in Dartmouth’s 81-77 win against the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears are 3-4 on their home court. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League scoring 64.3 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-1 in Ivy League play. Dartmouth ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Ryan Cornish averaging 2.3.

The Bears and Big Green meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Cornish is averaging 11.6 points for the Big Green. Dame Adelekun is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

