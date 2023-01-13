Nelson, William & Mary Tribe square off against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks

William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-4, 4-1 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-4, 4-1 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anders Nelson and the William & Mary Tribe take on Trazarien White and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Saturday.

The Seahawks have gone 6-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington is fourth in the CAA with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by White averaging 7.6.

The Tribe have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is third in the CAA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.8.

The Seahawks and Tribe match up Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Nelson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.