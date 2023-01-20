Nelson leads North Dakota State against UMKC after 21-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (7-13, 3-4 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-12, 5-3 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

UMKC Kangaroos (7-13, 3-4 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-12, 5-3 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the UMKC Kangaroos after Grant Nelson scored 21 points in North Dakota State’s 92-69 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison have gone 4-3 at home. North Dakota State has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

The Kangaroos have gone 3-4 against Summit opponents. UMKC ranks seventh in the Summit scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Shemarri Allen averaging 9.0.

The Bison and Kangaroos match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.7 points for the Bison. Nelson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Rayquawndis Mitchell is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Kangaroos. Allen is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.