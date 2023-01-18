Nelson and the William & Mary Tribe visit conference foe Delaware

William & Mary Tribe (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-9, 2-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

William & Mary Tribe (8-11, 3-3 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-9, 2-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anders Nelson and the William & Mary Tribe visit Jameer Nelson Jr. and the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Thursday.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-3 in home games. Delaware is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tribe have gone 3-3 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Tribe square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Delaware.

Anders Nelson is averaging 11.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

