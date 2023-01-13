Nelson and Manhattan host Mount St. Mary’s

Manhattan Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Anthony Nelson scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 64-59 win against the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Mountaineers are 2-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Malik Jefferson paces the Mountaineers with 6.9 boards.

The Jaspers are 3-3 in MAAC play. Manhattan allows 72.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 15 points and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Nelson is averaging 15.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Jaspers. Samir Stewart is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

