Nelson and DePaul host Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (10-8, 3-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 2-4 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Da’Sean Nelson scored 24 points in DePaul’s 75-65 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Blue Demons are 6-2 on their home court. DePaul has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Pirates have gone 3-4 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson is averaging 16 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

