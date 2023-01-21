Nelson and Delaware host Drexel

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-8, 5-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-9, 3-4 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (11-8, 5-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -2.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Drexel Dragons after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 80-53 victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Dragons have gone 8-2 at home. Drexel is sixth in the CAA with 12.3 assists per game led by Justin Moore averaging 2.5.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 3-4 against CAA opponents. Delaware has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amari Williams is averaging 14 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Nelson is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, while averaging 19.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals. Jyare Davis is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

