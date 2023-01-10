Nebraska hosts Shannon and Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-7, 2-3 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points in Illinois’ 79-69 win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-1 at home. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 13.8 assists per game led by Sam Griesel averaging 4.3.

The Fighting Illini are 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

The Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is scoring 14.5 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cornhuskers. Griesel is averaging 10.4 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Shannon is scoring 17.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 71.4% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

