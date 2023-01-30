Nebraska hosts Mayer and Illinois

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Matthew Mayer scored 26 points in Illinois’ 61-51 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Fighting Illini are 10-2 in home games. Illinois scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 3-8 against conference opponents. Nebraska is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 44.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Fighting Illini. Mayer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Sam Griesel is averaging 11 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cornhuskers. Derrick Walker is averaging 11.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 60.3% over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.