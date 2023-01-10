NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.McBride, UAB 12 233 1713 19 142.8 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 12 320 1665…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg D.McBride, UAB 12 233 1713 19 142.8 M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 12 320 1665 20 138.8 C.Brown, Illinois 12 328 1643 10 136.9 Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 10 195 1359 14 135.9 B.Roberts, Air Force 13 345 1728 17 132.9 B.Robinson, Texas 12 258 1580 18 131.7 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 239 1431 20 130.1 C.Steele, Ball St. 12 289 1556 14 129.7 B.Corum, Michigan 12 247 1463 18 121.9 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 201 1452 14 121.0 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 13 274 1567 16 120.5 K.Laborn, Marshall 13 302 1513 16 116.4 E.Gray, Oklahoma 12 213 1366 11 113.8 C.Rodriguez, Kentucky 8 175 904 6 113.0 T.Spears, Tulane 14 229 1581 19 112.9 D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 14 293 1558 9 111.3 R.Sanders, Arkansas 13 222 1443 10 111.0 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 285 1331 13 110.9 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 196 1102 8 110.2 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 13 228 1382 9 106.3 B.Allen, Wisconsin 12 230 1242 11 103.5 K.Miller, TCU 14 224 1399 17 99.9 X.Valladay, Arizona St. 12 215 1192 16 99.3 B.Battie, South Florida 12 176 1186 8 98.8 J.Mims, Fresno St. 14 261 1370 18 97.9 S.Evans, E. Michigan 12 249 1166 15 97.2 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 130 854 8 94.9 A.Robbins, UNLV 11 209 1011 9 91.9 J.White, Georgia Southern 10 162 914 10 91.4 P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 10 159 908 8 90.8 D.Edwards, Michigan 11 140 991 7 90.1 S.Bangura, Ohio 12 222 1078 13 89.8 G.Holani, Boise St. 13 221 1157 10 89.0 L.Webb, South Alabama 12 210 1065 13 88.8 T.Dye, Southern Cal 10 145 884 9 88.4 S.Tucker, Syracuse 12 206 1060 11 88.3 R.Davis, Vanderbilt 12 232 1042 5 86.8 T.Swen, Wyoming 12 207 1039 8 86.6 C.Tyler, Utah St. 13 253 1122 7 86.3 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 209 1027 7 85.6 W.Shipley, Clemson 14 210 1182 15 84.4 D.Neal, Kansas 13 180 1090 9 83.8 B.Watson, Old Dominion 11 158 916 5 83.3 L. McCammon, FAU 12 193 998 7 83.2 H.Waylee, N. Illinois 11 165 899 5 81.7 N.Singleton, Penn St. 13 156 1061 12 81.6 M.Irving, Oregon 13 156 1058 5 81.4 D.Prince, Tulsa 9 126 729 5 81.0 K.Vidal, Troy 14 231 1132 10 80.9 T.Bigsby, Auburn 12 179 970 10 80.8 Z.Evans, Mississippi 12 144 936 9 78.0 J.Gibbs, Alabama 12 151 926 7 77.2 M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech 12 183 918 9 76.5 A.Grant, Nebraska 12 218 915 6 76.2 T.Benson, Florida St. 13 154 990 9 76.2 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 221 913 5 76.1 R.Hemby, Maryland 13 188 989 10 76.1 T.Taua, Nevada 12 217 911 11 75.9 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 13 161 982 7 75.5 R.Reese, Baylor 13 198 972 14 74.8 J.Ott, California 12 170 897 8 74.8 D.Mockobee, Purdue 13 195 968 9 74.5 C.Brooks, BYU 11 130 813 6 73.9 J.Brown, UAB 13 166 948 8 72.9 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 8 107 571 6 71.4 A.Estime, Notre Dame 13 156 920 11 70.8 M.Wiley, Arizona 11 113 771 8 70.1 N.Watson, Washington St. 11 144 769 9 69.9 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 12 173 834 4 69.5 A.Brown, N. Illinois 10 110 689 7 68.9 M.Williams, Ohio St. 12 128 825 14 68.8 T.Thomas, Utah 10 142 687 7 68.7 L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 9 176 616 6 68.4 L.Diggs, Notre Dame 12 165 821 4 68.4 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 122 478 4 68.3 W.Taulapapa, Washington 13 140 887 11 68.2 J.Wright, Tennessee 13 146 875 10 67.3 K.Allen, Penn St. 13 167 867 10 66.7 J.Plumlee, UCF 13 159 862 11 66.3 C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 9 101 593 5 65.9 C.McClelland, Cincinnati 13 146 849 7 65.3 K.Barnes, UTSA 13 135 845 6 65.0 M.Johnson, Florida 13 155 841 10 64.7 L.Pare, Texas State 12 172 772 5 64.3 D.Fofana, Navy 12 186 769 6 64.1 D.Parson, Hawaii 13 187 830 11 63.8 J.Daniels, LSU 14 186 885 11 63.2 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 142 815 4 62.7 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 12 157 752 10 62.7 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 165 740 7 61.7 H.Parrish, Miami 10 130 616 4 61.6 R.Awatt, UTEP 12 163 734 2 61.2 D.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 9 149 543 8 60.3 T.Tyler, Army 11 143 663 12 60.3 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 139 600 4 60.0 N.Whittington, Oregon 13 139 779 5 59.9 K.Johnson, Iowa 13 152 774 6 59.5 F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee 13 182 774 9 59.5 R.Ashford, Auburn 12 153 709 7 59.1 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 14 157 826 7 59.0 T.Gregg, Georgia St. 12 172 705 12 58.8 D.Hankins, UTEP 12 140 701 3 58.4 B.Brady, UTSA 12 156 699 9 58.2 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 11 158 640 9 58.2 I.Ragsdale, North Texas 13 142 755 7 58.1 E.Merriweather, Umass 10 150 575 3 57.5 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 126 630 3 57.3 C.Schrader, Missouri 13 170 744 9 57.2 I.Bowser, UCF 14 205 799 16 57.1 J.Berger, Michigan St. 12 148 683 6 56.9 M.Cunningham, Louisville 10 114 565 12 56.5 J.Small, Tennessee 13 157 734 13 56.5 T.Mathis, West Virginia 10 135 562 5 56.2 T.Etienne, Florida 13 118 719 6 55.3 A.Smith, Miami (Ohio) 10 123 553 6 55.3 K.McIntosh, Georgia 15 150 829 10 55.3 C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 13 141 717 5 55.2 J.Stuart, Toledo 14 134 770 4 55.0 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 13 170 707 6 54.4 R.Leonard, Duke 13 124 699 13 53.8 H.Daniels, Air Force 13 138 695 8 53.5 E.Saydee, Temple 12 149 639 6 53.2 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 13 147 691 7 53.2 V.Rosa, Uconn 12 140 635 11 52.9 S.Thompson, Texas Tech 13 139 684 7 52.6 D.Finn, Toledo 12 130 631 9 52.6 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 149 620 4 51.7 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 12 126 616 5 51.3 D.Edwards, Georgia 15 140 769 7 51.3 A.Jones, Southern Cal 14 135 705 5 50.4 D.Maye, North Carolina 14 184 698 7 49.9 D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA 13 118 646 12 49.7 N.Jones, New Mexico 11 118 544 2 49.5 T.Lavine, SMU 13 142 642 10 49.4 S.Shivers, Indiana 12 143 592 6 49.3 M.Washington, Buffalo 13 150 625 7 48.1 D.Billingsley, Troy 14 142 670 8 47.9 A.Allen, Nebraska 4 33 190 2 47.5 J.Dart, Mississippi 13 128 614 1 47.2 P.Jones, Virginia 8 81 365 2 45.6 J.Houston, NC State 12 136 544 0 45.3 B.Cook, Missouri 13 139 585 6 45.0 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 13 135 583 1 44.8 T.Riley, Army 10 95 441 2 44.1 S.Louis, Liberty 12 122 529 8 44.1 J.Waters, Duke 13 123 566 8 43.5 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 12 116 521 1 43.4 J.Sims, Georgia Tech 7 87 302 1 43.1 F.Harris, UTSA 14 129 602 9 43.0 C.Turner, Wake Forest 12 128 516 7 43.0 E.Green, North Carolina 13 131 558 8 42.9 K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio) 11 109 471 2 42.8 M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe 12 141 507 6 42.2 C.Tune, Houston 13 128 546 5 42.0 D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 13 142 545 7 41.9 T.Baldwin, Umass 4 33 165 0 41.2 H.Hooker, Tennessee 11 104 430 5 39.1 T.Lavatai, Navy 8 115 309 5 38.6 G.Shrader, Syracuse 12 150 453 9 37.8 L.Williams, Iowa 11 117 413 2 37.5 B.Armstrong, Virginia 10 123 371 6 37.1 L.Palmer, James Madison 11 101 398 5 36.2 A.Broussard, Rice 7 91 251 9 35.9 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 12 119 419 3 34.9 P.Garwo, Boston College 12 132 403 3 33.6 L.Beebe, UAB 1 3 32 0 32.0 D.Irons, Akron 10 133 314 4 31.4 C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 12 145 353 5 29.4 S.Henigan, Memphis 13 146 289 4 22.2 C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 12 138 265 9 22.1 G.Wells, Virginia Tech 11 111 212 6 19.3 M.Kendrick, New Mexico 8 76 128 3 16.0 J.Bester, Miami (Ohio) 2 10 17 0 8.5 T.Roberson, Uconn 1 3 8 1 8.0 M.Cooper, Temple 8 1 6 0 0.8 J.Burton, FAU 11 1 2 0 0.2 M.Burkett, Wisconsin 2 1 -9 0 -4.5

