NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|D.McBride, UAB
|12
|233
|1713
|19
|142.8
|M.Ibrahim, Minnesota
|12
|320
|1665
|20
|138.8
|C.Brown, Illinois
|12
|328
|1643
|10
|136.9
|Z.Charbonnet, UCLA
|10
|195
|1359
|14
|135.9
|B.Roberts, Air Force
|13
|345
|1728
|17
|132.9
|B.Robinson, Texas
|12
|258
|1580
|18
|131.7
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|11
|239
|1431
|20
|130.1
|C.Steele, Ball St.
|12
|289
|1556
|14
|129.7
|B.Corum, Michigan
|12
|247
|1463
|18
|121.9
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|12
|201
|1452
|14
|121.0
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|13
|274
|1567
|16
|120.5
|K.Laborn, Marshall
|13
|302
|1513
|16
|116.4
|E.Gray, Oklahoma
|12
|213
|1366
|11
|113.8
|C.Rodriguez, Kentucky
|8
|175
|904
|6
|113.0
|T.Spears, Tulane
|14
|229
|1581
|19
|112.9
|D.Vaughn, Kansas St.
|14
|293
|1558
|9
|111.3
|R.Sanders, Arkansas
|13
|222
|1443
|10
|111.0
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|12
|285
|1331
|13
|110.9
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|10
|196
|1102
|8
|110.2
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|13
|228
|1382
|9
|106.3
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|12
|230
|1242
|11
|103.5
|K.Miller, TCU
|14
|224
|1399
|17
|99.9
|X.Valladay, Arizona St.
|12
|215
|1192
|16
|99.3
|B.Battie, South Florida
|12
|176
|1186
|8
|98.8
|J.Mims, Fresno St.
|14
|261
|1370
|18
|97.9
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|12
|249
|1166
|15
|97.2
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|9
|130
|854
|8
|94.9
|A.Robbins, UNLV
|11
|209
|1011
|9
|91.9
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|10
|162
|914
|10
|91.4
|P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison
|10
|159
|908
|8
|90.8
|D.Edwards, Michigan
|11
|140
|991
|7
|90.1
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|12
|222
|1078
|13
|89.8
|G.Holani, Boise St.
|13
|221
|1157
|10
|89.0
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|12
|210
|1065
|13
|88.8
|T.Dye, Southern Cal
|10
|145
|884
|9
|88.4
|S.Tucker, Syracuse
|12
|206
|1060
|11
|88.3
|R.Davis, Vanderbilt
|12
|232
|1042
|5
|86.8
|T.Swen, Wyoming
|12
|207
|1039
|8
|86.6
|C.Tyler, Utah St.
|13
|253
|1122
|7
|86.3
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|12
|209
|1027
|7
|85.6
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|14
|210
|1182
|15
|84.4
|D.Neal, Kansas
|13
|180
|1090
|9
|83.8
|B.Watson, Old Dominion
|11
|158
|916
|5
|83.3
|L. McCammon, FAU
|12
|193
|998
|7
|83.2
|H.Waylee, N. Illinois
|11
|165
|899
|5
|81.7
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|13
|156
|1061
|12
|81.6
|M.Irving, Oregon
|13
|156
|1058
|5
|81.4
|D.Prince, Tulsa
|9
|126
|729
|5
|81.0
|K.Vidal, Troy
|14
|231
|1132
|10
|80.9
|T.Bigsby, Auburn
|12
|179
|970
|10
|80.8
|Z.Evans, Mississippi
|12
|144
|936
|9
|78.0
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|12
|151
|926
|7
|77.2
|M.Crosby, Louisiana Tech
|12
|183
|918
|9
|76.5
|A.Grant, Nebraska
|12
|218
|915
|6
|76.2
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|13
|154
|990
|9
|76.2
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|12
|221
|913
|5
|76.1
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|13
|188
|989
|10
|76.1
|T.Taua, Nevada
|12
|217
|911
|11
|75.9
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|13
|161
|982
|7
|75.5
|R.Reese, Baylor
|13
|198
|972
|14
|74.8
|J.Ott, California
|12
|170
|897
|8
|74.8
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|13
|195
|968
|9
|74.5
|C.Brooks, BYU
|11
|130
|813
|6
|73.9
|J.Brown, UAB
|13
|166
|948
|8
|72.9
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|8
|107
|571
|6
|71.4
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|13
|156
|920
|11
|70.8
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|11
|113
|771
|8
|70.1
|N.Watson, Washington St.
|11
|144
|769
|9
|69.9
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|12
|173
|834
|4
|69.5
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|10
|110
|689
|7
|68.9
|M.Williams, Ohio St.
|12
|128
|825
|14
|68.8
|T.Thomas, Utah
|10
|142
|687
|7
|68.7
|L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan
|9
|176
|616
|6
|68.4
|L.Diggs, Notre Dame
|12
|165
|821
|4
|68.4
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|7
|122
|478
|4
|68.3
|W.Taulapapa, Washington
|13
|140
|887
|11
|68.2
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|13
|146
|875
|10
|67.3
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|13
|167
|867
|10
|66.7
|J.Plumlee, UCF
|13
|159
|862
|11
|66.3
|C.Peoples, Appalachian St.
|9
|101
|593
|5
|65.9
|C.McClelland, Cincinnati
|13
|146
|849
|7
|65.3
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|13
|135
|845
|6
|65.0
|M.Johnson, Florida
|13
|155
|841
|10
|64.7
|L.Pare, Texas State
|12
|172
|772
|5
|64.3
|D.Fofana, Navy
|12
|186
|769
|6
|64.1
|D.Parson, Hawaii
|13
|187
|830
|11
|63.8
|J.Daniels, LSU
|14
|186
|885
|11
|63.2
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|13
|142
|815
|4
|62.7
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|12
|157
|752
|10
|62.7
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|12
|165
|740
|7
|61.7
|H.Parrish, Miami
|10
|130
|616
|4
|61.6
|R.Awatt, UTEP
|12
|163
|734
|2
|61.2
|D.Richardson, Oklahoma St.
|9
|149
|543
|8
|60.3
|T.Tyler, Army
|11
|143
|663
|12
|60.3
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|10
|139
|600
|4
|60.0
|N.Whittington, Oregon
|13
|139
|779
|5
|59.9
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|13
|152
|774
|6
|59.5
|F.Peasant, Middle Tennessee
|13
|182
|774
|9
|59.5
|R.Ashford, Auburn
|12
|153
|709
|7
|59.1
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|14
|157
|826
|7
|59.0
|T.Gregg, Georgia St.
|12
|172
|705
|12
|58.8
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|12
|140
|701
|3
|58.4
|B.Brady, UTSA
|12
|156
|699
|9
|58.2
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|11
|158
|640
|9
|58.2
|I.Ragsdale, North Texas
|13
|142
|755
|7
|58.1
|E.Merriweather, Umass
|10
|150
|575
|3
|57.5
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|11
|126
|630
|3
|57.3
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|13
|170
|744
|9
|57.2
|I.Bowser, UCF
|14
|205
|799
|16
|57.1
|J.Berger, Michigan St.
|12
|148
|683
|6
|56.9
|M.Cunningham, Louisville
|10
|114
|565
|12
|56.5
|J.Small, Tennessee
|13
|157
|734
|13
|56.5
|T.Mathis, West Virginia
|10
|135
|562
|5
|56.2
|T.Etienne, Florida
|13
|118
|719
|6
|55.3
|A.Smith, Miami (Ohio)
|10
|123
|553
|6
|55.3
|K.McIntosh, Georgia
|15
|150
|829
|10
|55.3
|C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina
|13
|141
|717
|5
|55.2
|J.Stuart, Toledo
|14
|134
|770
|4
|55.0
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|13
|170
|707
|6
|54.4
|R.Leonard, Duke
|13
|124
|699
|13
|53.8
|H.Daniels, Air Force
|13
|138
|695
|8
|53.5
|E.Saydee, Temple
|12
|149
|639
|6
|53.2
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|13
|147
|691
|7
|53.2
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|12
|140
|635
|11
|52.9
|S.Thompson, Texas Tech
|13
|139
|684
|7
|52.6
|D.Finn, Toledo
|12
|130
|631
|9
|52.6
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|12
|149
|620
|4
|51.7
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|12
|126
|616
|5
|51.3
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|15
|140
|769
|7
|51.3
|A.Jones, Southern Cal
|14
|135
|705
|5
|50.4
|D.Maye, North Carolina
|14
|184
|698
|7
|49.9
|D.Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
|13
|118
|646
|12
|49.7
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|11
|118
|544
|2
|49.5
|T.Lavine, SMU
|13
|142
|642
|10
|49.4
|S.Shivers, Indiana
|12
|143
|592
|6
|49.3
|M.Washington, Buffalo
|13
|150
|625
|7
|48.1
|D.Billingsley, Troy
|14
|142
|670
|8
|47.9
|A.Allen, Nebraska
|4
|33
|190
|2
|47.5
|J.Dart, Mississippi
|13
|128
|614
|1
|47.2
|P.Jones, Virginia
|8
|81
|365
|2
|45.6
|J.Houston, NC State
|12
|136
|544
|0
|45.3
|B.Cook, Missouri
|13
|139
|585
|6
|45.0
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|13
|135
|583
|1
|44.8
|T.Riley, Army
|10
|95
|441
|2
|44.1
|S.Louis, Liberty
|12
|122
|529
|8
|44.1
|J.Waters, Duke
|13
|123
|566
|8
|43.5
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|12
|116
|521
|1
|43.4
|J.Sims, Georgia Tech
|7
|87
|302
|1
|43.1
|F.Harris, UTSA
|14
|129
|602
|9
|43.0
|C.Turner, Wake Forest
|12
|128
|516
|7
|43.0
|E.Green, North Carolina
|13
|131
|558
|8
|42.9
|K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio)
|11
|109
|471
|2
|42.8
|M.Jackson, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|141
|507
|6
|42.2
|C.Tune, Houston
|13
|128
|546
|5
|42.0
|D.Uiagalelei, Clemson
|13
|142
|545
|7
|41.9
|T.Baldwin, Umass
|4
|33
|165
|0
|41.2
|H.Hooker, Tennessee
|11
|104
|430
|5
|39.1
|T.Lavatai, Navy
|8
|115
|309
|5
|38.6
|G.Shrader, Syracuse
|12
|150
|453
|9
|37.8
|L.Williams, Iowa
|11
|117
|413
|2
|37.5
|B.Armstrong, Virginia
|10
|123
|371
|6
|37.1
|L.Palmer, James Madison
|11
|101
|398
|5
|36.2
|A.Broussard, Rice
|7
|91
|251
|9
|35.9
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|12
|119
|419
|3
|34.9
|P.Garwo, Boston College
|12
|132
|403
|3
|33.6
|L.Beebe, UAB
|1
|3
|32
|0
|32.0
|D.Irons, Akron
|10
|133
|314
|4
|31.4
|C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|145
|353
|5
|29.4
|S.Henigan, Memphis
|13
|146
|289
|4
|22.2
|C.Cordeiro, San Jose St.
|12
|138
|265
|9
|22.1
|G.Wells, Virginia Tech
|11
|111
|212
|6
|19.3
|M.Kendrick, New Mexico
|8
|76
|128
|3
|16.0
|J.Bester, Miami (Ohio)
|2
|10
|17
|0
|8.5
|T.Roberson, Uconn
|1
|3
|8
|1
|8.0
|M.Cooper, Temple
|8
|1
|6
|0
|0.8
|J.Burton, FAU
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0.2
|M.Burkett, Wisconsin
|2
|1
|-9
|0
|-4.5
