NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg J.Thompson, Cincinnati 12 3 146 48.67 L.Fouonji, Texas Tech 13 1 44 44.00 J.Ducker, Memphis 13 1 43 43.00 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 13 1 43 43.00 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 12 1 39 39.00 T.Benson, Florida St. 13 5 192 38.40 J.Escobar, Syracuse 0 1 37 37.00 B.Pool, Arkansas 11 1 34 34.00 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 13 19 613 32.26 L.Styles, Notre Dame 13 2 64 32.00 Q.Williams, Buffalo 13 4 128 32.00 G.Pettaway, North Carolina 11 7 221 31.57 C.Lacy, South Alabama 13 5 157 31.40 R.Burns, Uconn 12 2 62 31.00 B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 4 1 31 31.00 S.McBride, Kansas 5 1 31 31.00 K.Smith, Miami 8 21 640 30.48 N.Jones, New Mexico 11 1 30 30.00 R.Love, Illinois 12 1 30 30.00 J.Williams, UNLV 12 1 30 30.00 J.Horn, South Florida 11 7 209 29.86 V.Terrell, Navy 12 2 59 29.50 X.Legette, South Carolina 13 15 441 29.40 C.Dike, Wisconsin 13 5 146 29.20 A.Estime, Notre Dame 13 1 29 29.00 C.Carpenter, UTSA 12 11 316 28.73 M.Gunn, East Carolina 11 4 114 28.50 K.Dudley, Boise St. 8 7 199 28.43 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 11 312 28.36 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 11 22 620 28.18 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 9 7 197 28.14 J.Lucas, Indiana 12 21 591 28.14 D.Ross, Memphis 12 6 168 28.00 R.Bell, Washington St. 8 5 139 27.80 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 8 14 387 27.64 B.Brown, Kentucky 13 16 440 27.50 D.Capolungo, Colorado 2 6 165 27.50 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 13 14 385 27.50 W.Towns, Wake Forest 12 2 55 27.50 J.Poke, Kent St. 8 15 411 27.40 T.Keith, Bowling Green 12 18 491 27.28 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 13 22 599 27.23 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 19 517 27.21 T.Pena, Syracuse 11 12 326 27.17 L.Keys, Tulane 13 23 624 27.13 S.Banks, TCU 15 3 81 27.00 C.Davis, San Diego St. 12 1 27 27.00 T.Johnson, Boston College 12 1 27 27.00 D.Lawson, Appalachian St. 12 1 27 27.00 A.Washington, East Carolina 12 1 27 27.00 D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 11 8 214 26.75 C.Washington, New Mexico 10 16 427 26.69 K.Johnson, Iowa 13 11 293 26.64 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 5 133 26.60 M.Dukes, South Florida 11 4 106 26.50 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 13 19 503 26.47 E.Demercado, TCU 15 7 185 26.43 M.Bernard, Utah 14 3 79 26.33 J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 9 4 105 26.25 J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00 S.Porter, Kansas St. 14 1 26 26.00 J.Stinson, Duke 13 14 364 26.00 A.Williams, Clemson 14 1 26 26.00 K.Horton, North Texas 12 27 699 25.89 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 14 23 592 25.74 J.Rogers, Houston 12 17 437 25.71 Q.Redding, Minnesota 13 20 508 25.40 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 3 4 101 25.25 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 14 353 25.21 K.Robinson, Texas 12 16 403 25.19 J.Brown, UAB 13 19 475 25.00 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 13 1 25 25.00 T.Felton, Maryland 13 6 150 25.00 W.Hardy, North Carolina 13 2 50 25.00 D.Jones, Navy 11 2 50 25.00 T.Washington, Southern Cal 14 3 75 25.00 N.Singleton, Penn St. 13 14 349 24.93 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 13 23 571 24.83 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 13 23 571 24.83 T.Etienne, Florida 13 17 421 24.76 C.Davis, Washington 11 6 148 24.67 M.Irving, Oregon 13 5 123 24.60 N.Williams, UNLV 12 7 172 24.57 K.Allen, UCLA 11 18 442 24.56 L.Allen, Syracuse 13 2 49 24.50 J.Brown, Texas Tech 8 7 171 24.43 J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33 S.Louis, Liberty 12 19 461 24.26 B.Barrow, Stanford 7 9 218 24.22 W.Wieland, Wyoming 13 6 145 24.17 T.Battle, TCU 15 1 24 24.00 R.Daniels, SMU 12 1 24 24.00 L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 13 1 24 24.00 C.Dremel, Rutgers 9 1 24 24.00 M.Hollins, Virginia 8 5 120 24.00 J.Marshall, UCLA 3 2 48 24.00 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 12 16 384 24.00 Q.Reid, James Madison 11 2 48 24.00 D.Sampson, Tennessee 10 1 24 24.00 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 12 37 886 23.95 I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 12 19 454 23.89 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 13 12 286 23.83 D.Donley, Cincinnati 11 5 119 23.80 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 12 9 214 23.78 J.Gray, NC State 13 16 380 23.75 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 10 4 95 23.75 K.Wilburn, Ohio 13 31 734 23.68 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 12 3 71 23.67 J.Embry, Bowling Green 8 11 260 23.64 S.Martin, Temple 3 8 189 23.62 S.Green, UNLV 2 2 47 23.50 B.Penny, San Diego St. 12 2 47 23.50 J.Tyson, Colorado 9 2 47 23.50 S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 12 13 305 23.46 A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 12 16 374 23.38 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 9 11 256 23.27 R.Moss, Iowa 13 4 93 23.25 M.Golden, Houston 11 5 116 23.20 B.Hester, Akron 11 20 464 23.20 W.Shipley, Clemson 14 14 324 23.14 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 27 624 23.11 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 11 11 254 23.09 B.McReynolds, South Alabama 11 16 369 23.06 A.Gilman, Stanford 12 1 23 23.00 C.Hilton, LSU 4 1 23 23.00 J.Martin, Charlotte 5 2 46 23.00 E.Payne, Marshall 12 1 23 23.00 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 11 1 23 23.00 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 13 12 275 22.92 J.Bell, Nevada 11 11 252 22.91 N.Remigio, Fresno St. 14 21 480 22.86 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 11 18 411 22.83 H.Nyberg, BYU 11 17 388 22.82 R.Wilson, Michigan 12 5 114 22.80 B.Smith, Miami 11 11 250 22.73 O.Smith, Maryland 12 17 386 22.71 N.Reed, Colorado 12 19 430 22.63 X.White, Texas Tech 13 14 316 22.57 M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 13 20 451 22.55 P.Mafah, Clemson 14 2 45 22.50 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 10 10 225 22.50 J.Vann, South Carolina 12 2 45 22.50 J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50 X.Johnson, Ohio St. 13 12 269 22.42 P.Sawyer, Houston 13 13 291 22.38 C.Beck, Virginia Tech 10 8 179 22.38 G.Rogers, Memphis 13 14 311 22.21 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 14 311 22.21 J.Jackson, Tulane 14 5 111 22.20 A. Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17 N.Cain, LSU 14 7 155 22.14 J.Nabors, Baylor 8 7 155 22.14 C.Wright, Boise St. 9 10 221 22.10 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 14 21 463 22.05 A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 11 1 22 22.00 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 9 1 22 22.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00 J.Ford, FAU 8 2 44 22.00 A.Gould, Oregon St. 10 1 22 22.00 B.Hampton, Purdue 14 1 22 22.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 14 1 22 22.00 C.Stone, Wyoming 12 7 154 22.00 D.Wade, Mississippi 13 14 307 21.93 A.Henning, Michigan 13 11 241 21.91 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 14 8 175 21.88 D.Starling, Virginia 9 14 306 21.86 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 9 196 21.78 W.Knight, James Madison 8 4 87 21.75 K.Jackson, Georgia 15 18 391 21.72 S.Malignaggi, James Madison 11 6 130 21.67 J.Robertson, Duke 12 6 130 21.67 R.Cook, Buffalo 10 19 410 21.58 O.Hampton, North Carolina 12 7 151 21.57 J.Hunter, Auburn 12 14 302 21.57 R.Brown, Southern Cal 13 24 517 21.54 T.Keaton, Marshall 8 2 43 21.50 A.Terry, Air Force 12 2 43 21.50 J.Youngblood, Rutgers 9 6 129 21.50 C.Jackson, Syracuse 12 3 64 21.33 S.Morrison, Kansas 12 6 128 21.33 T.Tucker, Cincinnati 12 9 192 21.33 J.Woods, Troy 12 3 64 21.33 P.Bryant, Illinois 12 4 85 21.25 L.James, Old Dominion 12 20 425 21.25 J.Gill, Boston College 12 24 509 21.21 J.Gibbs, Alabama 12 12 254 21.17 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00 N.Bowers, Toledo 9 1 21 21.00 J.Delgado, Oregon 12 1 21 21.00 B.Epton, SMU 5 1 21 21.00 J.George, Miami 7 1 21 21.00 D.Greene, Wake Forest 13 1 21 21.00 T.Jones, Missouri 4 1 21 21.00 N.Mosley, Bowling Green 13 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 13 1 21 21.00 D.Patterson, FIU 12 1 21 21.00 J. Record, SMU 5 3 63 21.00 J.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 13 1 21 21.00 T.Robinson, Army 5 1 21 21.00 M.Wax, Syracuse 13 1 21 21.00 Z.West, Kent St. 12 1 21 21.00 L.Joseph, FIU 12 27 566 20.96 P.Vining, Illinois 12 9 188 20.89 G.Jackson, Washington 13 15 312 20.80 D.Douglas, Liberty 13 14 291 20.79 T.Palmer, Nebraska 12 3 62 20.67 G.Desrosiers, Umass 12 29 599 20.66 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 12 18 370 20.56 I.Jernagin, San Jose St. 8 2 41 20.50 J.Lewis, New Mexico 12 2 41 20.50 D.Davis, TCU 14 28 572 20.43 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 32 652 20.38 R.O’Keefe, UCF 13 22 448 20.36 Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 13 3 61 20.33 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 10 3 61 20.33 M.Parks, Utah 13 3 61 20.33 L.Victor, Washington St. 13 22 445 20.23 D.Moorer, Texas State 11 17 343 20.18 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 9 181 20.11 A.Hayes, California 6 12 241 20.08 J.Holiday, Tennessee 12 14 281 20.07 M.Bell, Old Dominion 7 1 20 20.00 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 13 10 200 20.00 X.Coleman, Boston College 8 1 20 20.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00 S.Hagans, Duke 13 2 40 20.00 R.Harvey, UCF 13 1 20 20.00 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 13 1 20 20.00 B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 11 2 40 20.00 J.Maclin, North Texas 13 4 80 20.00 T.Matthews, Texas Tech 12 1 20 20.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 11 1 20 20.00 E.Sanders, Iowa St. 8 2 40 20.00 T.Tracy, Purdue 14 1 20 20.00 J.Harrison, Marshall 11 15 298 19.87 D.Burks, Purdue 14 14 278 19.86 G.Bernard, Michigan St. 11 6 119 19.83 K.Hutson, Oregon 13 12 238 19.83 B.Murphy, Army 12 5 99 19.80 K.Logan, Kansas 13 12 237 19.75 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 8 7 138 19.71 J.Thompson, Stanford 5 17 335 19.71 J.Credle, N. Illinois 6 3 59 19.67 K.Williams, Wake Forest 13 12 235 19.58 R.Johnson, Texas 12 2 39 19.50 C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 11 4 78 19.50 S.James, West Virginia 12 11 214 19.45 B.Massey, SMU 10 10 194 19.40 B.Battie, South Florida 12 34 659 19.38 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 7 8 155 19.38 J.Houston, NC State 12 3 58 19.33 E.Wilson, FIU 12 6 116 19.33 J.Platt, FAU 11 7 135 19.29 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 12 13 250 19.23 C.Williams, Baylor 11 10 192 19.20 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 11 12 228 19.00 D.Banks, Maryland 12 1 19 19.00 T.Blair, Temple 12 1 19 19.00 K.Brantley, Miami 6 1 19 19.00 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 12 5 95 19.00 T.Coles, UCF 8 1 19 19.00 D.Connors, Rice 12 7 133 19.00 G.Holmes, Baylor 12 4 76 19.00 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 1 19 19.00 J.Marshall, Buffalo 13 1 19 19.00 D.McCulley, Ball St. 4 3 57 19.00 T.Moore, Duke 8 3 57 19.00 E.Noa, Boise St. 12 1 19 19.00 A.Simpson, Arizona 11 18 342 19.00 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 10 1 19 19.00 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 11 1 19 19.00 D.Houston, Uconn 10 8 151 18.88 V.Rosa, Uconn 12 15 283 18.87 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 7 6 113 18.83 C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 13 11 207 18.82 J.Perdue, Hawaii 11 23 432 18.78 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 12 9 169 18.78 J.Jones, Ohio 14 12 225 18.75 C.Black, Virginia Tech 11 10 187 18.70 M.Bell, Colorado 12 3 56 18.67 M.Stewart, Army 8 3 56 18.67 K.Jones, UCLA 11 8 149 18.62 B.Brewton, Uconn 5 5 93 18.60 N.Martinez, Texas Tech 13 7 130 18.57 K.Allen, Penn St. 13 2 37 18.50 D.Edwards, Georgia 15 2 37 18.50 G.Garcia, Kent St. 12 4 74 18.50 T.Grimes, Akron 9 2 37 18.50 J.Stuart, Toledo 14 14 259 18.50 T.Hill, Nebraska 11 12 221 18.42 J.Bech, LSU 12 5 92 18.40 W.Dawn, UTEP 11 13 239 18.38 I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan 10 12 220 18.33 T.Henry, Michigan St. 9 10 183 18.30 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 14 10 182 18.20 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 10 16 291 18.19 J.Aaron, West Virginia 11 12 218 18.17 R.Flores, UTEP 12 1 18 18.00 Z.Pope, Fresno St. 14 1 18 18.00 R.Rochelle, Rutgers 8 1 18 18.00

