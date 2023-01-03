NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg J.Thompson, Cincinnati 12 3 146 48.67 L.Fouonji, Texas Tech 12 1 44 44.00 J.Ducker,…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg J.Thompson, Cincinnati 12 3 146 48.67 L.Fouonji, Texas Tech 12 1 44 44.00 J.Ducker, Memphis 13 1 43 43.00 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 12 1 43 43.00 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 11 1 39 39.00 T.Benson, Florida St. 13 5 192 38.40 K.Knowles, Florida St. 9 1 38 38.00 J.Escobar, Syracuse 1 1 37 37.00 J.Wiley, TCU 12 1 37 37.00 K.Carter, Houston 13 1 36 36.00 A.McDaniel, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 1 35 35.00 B.Pool, Arkansas 10 1 34 34.00 J.Weimer, UNLV 7 1 34 34.00 R.James, Kent St. 11 1 33 33.00 C.Nwankwo, Houston 11 1 33 33.00 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 13 19 613 32.26 W.Choloh, Troy 12 1 32 32.00 Z.McMillan, North Texas 5 1 32 32.00 L.Styles, Notre Dame 13 2 64 32.00 Q.Williams, Buffalo 13 4 128 32.00 G.Pettaway, North Carolina 11 7 221 31.57 C.Lacy, South Alabama 13 5 157 31.40 R.Burns, Uconn 12 2 62 31.00 B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 31 31.00 S.McBride, Kansas 3 1 31 31.00 K.Smith, Miami 8 21 640 30.48 N.Jones, New Mexico 11 1 30 30.00 R.Love, Illinois 13 1 30 30.00 J.Williams, UNLV 11 1 30 30.00 J.Horn, South Florida 11 7 209 29.86 V.Terrell, Navy 12 2 59 29.50 X.Legette, South Carolina 13 16 468 29.25 C.Dike, Wisconsin 13 5 146 29.20 A.Estime, Notre Dame 13 1 29 29.00 C.Carpenter, UTSA 10 11 316 28.73 M.Gunn, East Carolina 11 4 114 28.50 C.Hilton, LSU 3 2 57 28.50 K.Dudley, Boise St. 8 7 199 28.43 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 11 312 28.36 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 10 22 620 28.18 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 6 7 197 28.14 J.Lucas, Indiana 11 21 591 28.14 R.Groves, Texas State 10 1 28 28.00 D.Ross, Memphis 11 6 168 28.00 R.Bell, Washington St. 8 5 139 27.80 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 8 14 387 27.64 B.Brown, Kentucky 13 16 440 27.50 D.Capolungo, Colorado 3 6 165 27.50 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 13 14 385 27.50 W.Towns, Wake Forest 4 2 55 27.50 J.Poke, Kent St. 7 15 411 27.40 T.Keith, Bowling Green 12 18 491 27.28 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 13 22 599 27.23 L.Keys, Tulane 13 23 624 27.13 S.Banks, TCU 12 3 81 27.00 C.Davis, San Diego St. 11 1 27 27.00 T.Johnson, Boston College 6 1 27 27.00 D. Lawson, Appalachian St. 9 1 27 27.00 I.Stewart, Temple 6 1 27 27.00 A.Washington, East Carolina 8 1 27 27.00 D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 9 8 214 26.75 C.Washington, New Mexico 10 16 427 26.69 K.Johnson, Iowa 13 11 293 26.64 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 12 5 133 26.60 M.Dukes, South Florida 11 4 106 26.50 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 13 19 503 26.47 E.Demercado, TCU 14 7 185 26.43 T.Pena, Syracuse 12 13 343 26.38 M.Bernard, Utah 14 3 79 26.33 J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 6 4 105 26.25 J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00 S.Porter, Kansas St. 6 1 26 26.00 A.Williams, Clemson 14 1 26 26.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 20 519 25.95 K.Horton, North Texas 13 27 699 25.89 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 14 23 592 25.74 J.Rogers, Houston 12 17 437 25.71 Q.Redding, Minnesota 13 20 508 25.40 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 3 4 101 25.25 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 14 353 25.21 K.Robinson, Texas 13 16 403 25.19 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 13 1 25 25.00 T.Felton, Maryland 13 6 150 25.00 W.Hardy, North Carolina 9 2 50 25.00 D.Jones, Navy 10 2 50 25.00 T.Washington, Southern Cal 14 3 75 25.00 N.Singleton, Penn St. 13 14 349 24.93 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 13 23 571 24.83 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 13 23 571 24.83 T.Etienne, Florida 13 17 421 24.76 C.Davis, Washington 11 6 148 24.67 M.Irving, Oregon 13 5 123 24.60 J.Stinson, Duke 12 15 369 24.60 L.Allen, Syracuse 10 2 49 24.50 J.Brown, Texas Tech 7 7 171 24.43 J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33 S.Louis, Liberty 12 19 461 24.26 B.Barrow, Stanford 8 9 218 24.22 W.Wieland, Wyoming 13 6 145 24.17 T.Battle, TCU 12 1 24 24.00 R.Daniels, SMU 10 1 24 24.00 L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 13 1 24 24.00 C.Dremel, Rutgers 5 1 24 24.00 C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 9 1 24 24.00 M.Hollins, Virginia 9 5 120 24.00 J.Marshall, UCLA 3 2 48 24.00 M.McClain, Florida St. 13 1 24 24.00 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 12 16 384 24.00 N.Mosley, Bowling Green 8 2 48 24.00 Q.Reid, James Madison 9 2 48 24.00 D.Sampson, Tennessee 9 1 24 24.00 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 12 37 886 23.95 I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 12 19 454 23.89 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 13 12 286 23.83 D.Donley, Cincinnati 5 5 119 23.80 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 12 9 214 23.78 J.Gray, NC State 12 16 380 23.75 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 10 4 95 23.75 K.Wilburn, Ohio 12 31 734 23.68 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 3 71 23.67 J.Embry, Bowling Green 8 11 260 23.64 S.Martin, Temple 3 8 189 23.62 S.Green, UNLV 2 2 47 23.50 B.Penny, San Diego St. 11 2 47 23.50 J.Tyson, Colorado 8 2 47 23.50 N.Williams, UNLV 10 8 188 23.50 S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 12 13 305 23.46 A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 11 16 374 23.38 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 9 11 256 23.27 K.Allen, UCLA 12 19 442 23.26 R.Moss, Iowa 12 4 93 23.25 M.Golden, Houston 11 5 116 23.20 B.Hester, Akron 10 20 464 23.20 W.Shipley, Clemson 14 14 324 23.14 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 27 624 23.11 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 12 11 254 23.09 B.McReynolds, South Alabama 11 16 369 23.06 J.Brown, UAB 13 21 484 23.05 A.Gilman, Stanford 8 1 23 23.00 M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 6 1 23 23.00 J.Marshall, Florida 11 1 23 23.00 J.Martin, Charlotte 4 2 46 23.00 E.Payne, Marshall 12 1 23 23.00 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 10 1 23 23.00 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 13 12 275 22.92 N.Remigio, Fresno St. 14 21 480 22.86 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 11 18 411 22.83 H.Nyberg, BYU 12 17 388 22.82 R.Wilson, Michigan 12 5 114 22.80 B.Smith, Miami 11 11 250 22.73 O.Smith, Maryland 12 17 386 22.71 N.Reed, Colorado 11 19 430 22.63 X.White, Texas Tech 13 14 316 22.57 M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 11 20 451 22.55 P.Mafah, Clemson 14 2 45 22.50 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 10 10 225 22.50 J.Vann, South Carolina 12 2 45 22.50 J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50 X.Johnson, Ohio St. 12 12 269 22.42 P.Sawyer, Houston 13 13 291 22.38 C.Beck, Virginia Tech 4 8 179 22.38 J.Bell, Nevada 10 12 267 22.25 G.Rogers, Memphis 13 14 311 22.21 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 14 311 22.21 J.Jackson, Tulane 14 5 111 22.20 A. Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17 N.Cain, LSU 12 7 155 22.14 J.Nabors, Baylor 8 7 155 22.14 C.Wright, Boise St. 8 10 221 22.10 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 14 21 463 22.05 A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 22 22.00 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 4 1 22 22.00 S.Brown, Troy 9 1 22 22.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00 J.Ford, FAU 8 2 44 22.00 A.Gould, Oregon St. 10 1 22 22.00 B.Hampton, Purdue 9 1 22 22.00 X.Henderson, Michigan St. 6 1 22 22.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 14 1 22 22.00 M.Perry, TCU 14 1 22 22.00 E.Sanders, Iowa St. 8 3 66 22.00 C.Stone, Wyoming 11 7 154 22.00 D.Wade, Mississippi 13 14 307 21.93 A.Henning, Michigan 13 11 241 21.91 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 14 8 175 21.88 D.Starling, Virginia 8 14 306 21.86 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 9 196 21.78 W.Knight, James Madison 6 4 87 21.75 S.Malignaggi, James Madison 8 6 130 21.67 J.Robertson, Duke 10 6 130 21.67 O.Hampton, North Carolina 12 7 151 21.57 J.Hunter, Auburn 12 14 302 21.57 R.Brown, Southern Cal 14 24 517 21.54 A.Terry, Air Force 11 2 43 21.50 J.Youngblood, Rutgers 5 6 129 21.50 K.Jackson, Georgia 14 17 364 21.41 C.Jackson, Syracuse 10 3 64 21.33 S.Morrison, Kansas 11 6 128 21.33 T.Tucker, Cincinnati 13 9 192 21.33 J.Woods, Troy 8 3 64 21.33 P.Bryant, Illinois 12 4 85 21.25 L.James, Old Dominion 12 20 425 21.25 J.Gill, Boston College 12 24 509 21.21 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00 N.Bowers, Toledo 5 1 21 21.00 J.Delgado, Oregon 9 1 21 21.00 B.Epton, SMU 4 1 21 21.00 J.George, Miami 6 1 21 21.00 D.Greene, Wake Forest 13 1 21 21.00 T.Jones, Missouri 4 1 21 21.00 T.Morin, Wake Forest 13 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 13 1 21 21.00 D.Patterson, FIU 11 1 21 21.00 J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00 J.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 13 1 21 21.00 T.Robinson, Army 6 1 21 21.00 M.Wax, Syracuse 11 1 21 21.00 Z.West, Kent St. 9 1 21 21.00 Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe 10 2 42 21.00 L.Joseph, FIU 12 27 566 20.96 G.Jackson, Washington 13 15 312 20.80 D.Douglas, Liberty 13 14 291 20.79 T.Palmer, Nebraska 12 3 62 20.67 G.Desrosiers, Umass 12 29 599 20.66 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 12 18 370 20.56 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 20 410 20.50 I.Jernagin, San Jose St. 2 2 41 20.50 J.Lewis, New Mexico 9 2 41 20.50 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 32 652 20.38 R.O’Keefe, UCF 13 22 448 20.36 Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 13 3 61 20.33 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 10 3 61 20.33 N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 11 3 61 20.33 M.Parks, Utah 14 3 61 20.33 L.Victor, Washington St. 13 22 445 20.23 D.Moorer, Texas State 11 17 343 20.18 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 9 181 20.11 A.Hayes, California 6 12 241 20.08 J.Holiday, Tennessee 12 14 281 20.07 M.Bell, Old Dominion 5 1 20 20.00 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 12 10 200 20.00 J.Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00 E.Castonguay, Air Force 11 1 20 20.00 X.Coleman, Boston College 8 1 20 20.00 C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00 S.Hagans, Duke 13 2 40 20.00 R.Harvey, UCF 12 1 20 20.00 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 13 1 20 20.00 B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 10 2 40 20.00 J.Maclin, North Texas 11 4 80 20.00 T.Matthews, Texas Tech 8 1 20 20.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 11 1 20 20.00 T.Tracy, Purdue 14 1 20 20.00 J.Harrison, Marshall 12 15 298 19.87 D.Davis, TCU 13 22 437 19.86 D.Burks, Purdue 14 14 278 19.86 J.Gibbs, Alabama 12 13 258 19.85 G.Bernard, Michigan St. 11 6 119 19.83 K.Hutson, Oregon 12 12 238 19.83 B.Murphy, Army 12 5 99 19.80 K.Logan, Kansas 12 12 237 19.75 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 8 7 138 19.71 J.Thompson, Stanford 5 17 335 19.71 J.Credle, N. Illinois 6 3 59 19.67 L.Diamont, Duke 4 3 59 19.67 K.Williams, Wake Forest 13 12 235 19.58 R.Johnson, Texas 13 2 39 19.50 C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 7 4 78 19.50 S.James, West Virginia 12 11 214 19.45 B.Massey, SMU 10 10 194 19.40 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 12 10 194 19.40 B.Battie, South Florida 12 34 659 19.38 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 7 8 155 19.38 J.Houston, NC State 12 3 58 19.33 E.Wilson, FIU 12 6 116 19.33 J.Platt, FAU 10 7 135 19.29 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 11 13 250 19.23 C.Williams, Baylor 11 10 192 19.20 D.Arias, Colorado 10 1 19 19.00 D.Banks, Maryland 12 1 19 19.00 T.Blair, Temple 5 1 19 19.00 K.Brantley, Miami 4 1 19 19.00 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 12 5 95 19.00 T.Coles, UCF 3 1 19 19.00 D.Connors, Rice 11 7 133 19.00 E.Culp, Troy 2 1 19 19.00 W.Ford, FAU 2 1 19 19.00 D.Hellams, Alabama 10 1 19 19.00 G.Holmes, Baylor 11 4 76 19.00 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 1 19 19.00 T.Keaton, Marshall 9 3 57 19.00 J.Marshall, Buffalo 13 1 19 19.00 D.McCulley, Ball St. 2 3 57 19.00 T.Moore, Duke 7 3 57 19.00 D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00 V.Rosa, Uconn 12 16 304 19.00 A.Simpson, Arizona 9 18 342 19.00 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 10 1 19 19.00 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 7 1 19 19.00

