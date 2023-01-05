Providence beats No. 4 UConn 73-61 for 8th straight win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn 73-61 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this season and remain unbeaten in the Big East. It was Providence’s first win over the Huskies at Amica Mutual Pavilion since Feb. 20, 2012, when the Friars won 72-70.

Jordan Hawkins led the Huskies (14-2, 3-2) with 15 points, and Donovan Clingan added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies have lost two in a row after opening the season with 14 straight wins and winning their first three conference games.

GEORGIA TECH 76, NO. 12 MIAMI 70

ATLANTA (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped Miami’s nine-game winning streak.

The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring.

Miami (13-2, 4-1) didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. Jordan Miller and Norchad Omier each led the Hurricanes with 17 points, and Nijel Pack had 13.

NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored 25 points and Joseph Pinion scored 13 off the bench as Arkansas rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat Missouri.

The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) didn’t lead until back-to-back fast-break buckets from Council and guard Devo Davis provided a one-point advantage with 14:24 left.

Missouri (12-2, 1-1) had stifled Arkansas and built its lead to 17 points with its zone defense in the first half, limiting the Razorbacks to 36% shooting from the field and 2 for 12 from 3-point range.

Sean East led Missouri with 13 points, while Nick Honor and Kobe Brown added 12 and 11, respectively.

N.C. STATE 84, NO. 16 DUKE 60

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 24 points and N.C. State jumped all over Duke from the opening tip.

Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3 ACC), who scored the game’s first 15 points and led by 22 by halftime in a shocking romp.

While the Wolfpack pounced, the Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2) watched early shots roll off the rim or be swatted away. They compounded their problems by piling up turnovers in a game that quickly got away.

Freshman Kyle Filipowski scored 14 points to lead Duke, which shot 40% and just 5 of 15 from 3-point range. Duke also committed 21 turnovers, many fueling the Wolfpack’s 25 fast-break points.

NO. 17 TCU 88, NO. 19 BAYLOR 87

WACO, Texas (AP) — Chuck O’Bannon made a jumper with 4 seconds left and TCU rallied to beat Baylor, extending the Horned Frogs’ winning streak to 11 games.

The Frogs (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) got the ball back after a missed 3-pointer by Baylor’s Jaylen Bridges that went out of bounds with 10 seconds left. Mike Miles Jr., who scored a career-high 33 points, had the ball, but passed to O’Bannon in front of the TCU bench.

Baylor freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 27 points, but he missed a contested drive to the hoop as the game ended.

Damian Baugh and Eddie Lampkin both had 15 points for TCU, which has come back from double-digit deficits in each of its first two Big 12 games. Lampkin had five points in the final 1:45.

Adam Flagler and LJ Cryer had 13 points each for Baylor (10-4, 0-2), which had its 13-game home winning streak snapped.

GEORGIA 76, NO. 22 AUBURN 64

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year coach Mike White’s Southeastern Conference debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating Auburn.

Auburn (11-3, 1-1 SEC) trailed most of the game despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers couldn’t stage a serious late comeback, pulling no closer than eight points in the final 3 minutes.

Kario Oquendo had 17 points for Georgia (11-3, 1-0), which celebrated its SEC opener after a strong nonconference showing under White, the former Florida coach.

NO. 23 CHARLESTON 92, N.C. A&T 79

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon tallied his first career double-double with 22 points and 10 boards as the College of Charleston won its 14th straight game by notching a victory over N.C. A&T.

Charleston (15-1, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I ranks in 1991.

Bolon — who was one of five Charleston players to score in double digits — made 10 of 16 shots for the Cougars and also dished out two assists. Ante Brzovic and Pat Robinson III each scored 12 points, while Raekwon Horton and Ben Burnham both had 11.

Kam Woods scored a career-high 30 points to lead N.C. A&T (6-10, 1-2). Duncan Powell added 20 points for the Aggies, while Marcus Watson had 12 points and 12 boards.

NO. 25 IOWA STATE 63, OKLAHOMA 60

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 20 points and Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma.

Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12).

Jalen Hill scored 16 and Tanner Groves had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (9-5, 0-2). Oklahoma was coming off a 70-69 home loss to No. 6 Texas.

Oklahoma’s Grant Sherfield, who was averaging 18.3 points per game, finished with four points on 1 for 7 shooting.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.