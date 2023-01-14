NC State hosts Wong and No. 16 Miami

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (13-4, 3-3 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (13-4, 3-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NC State -3; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Miami faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 88-72 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Wolf Pack are 9-1 in home games. NC State ranks fifth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Hurricanes have gone 5-1 against ACC opponents. Miami has an 11-2 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is shooting 38.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Wong is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

