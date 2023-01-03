NC State hosts No. 16 Duke following Young’s 20-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-4, 1-3 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (11-4, 1-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke visits the NC State Wolf Pack after Ryan Young scored 20 points in Duke’s 86-67 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-1 at home. NC State is the leader in the ACC with 15.9 fast break points.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 in ACC play. Duke is 9-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack and Blue Devils face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terquavion Smith is averaging 18.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Kyle Filipowski is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 11.6 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.