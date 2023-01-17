Navy faces Boston University, seeks to end 5-game slide

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 2-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-10, 1-5 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 2-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-10, 1-5 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy enters the matchup with Boston University as losers of five straight games.

The Midshipmen are 5-3 in home games. Navy ranks second in the Patriot shooting 39.7% from downtown, led by Lysander Rehnstrom shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Terriers are 2-4 in Patriot play. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Tyler Nelson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Ethan Brittain-Watts is averaging 9.9 points for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

