Navy and Boston University face off for conference showdown

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 2-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-10, 1-5 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Boston University Terriers (9-10, 2-4 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (8-10, 1-5 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Navy -2.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Navy in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Midshipmen have gone 5-3 at home. Navy ranks seventh in the Patriot with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Nelson averaging 4.4.

The Terriers are 2-4 against Patriot opponents. Boston University is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Deaver is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Nelson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Walter Whyte is averaging 14.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Terriers. Jonas Harper is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.